Don’s Expert Answers: Yucca Tree/Plant kill and removal.

Question From:

Dave in Cambria, Cambria International

Nature of problem:

Yucca Tree/Plant kill and removal.

Type of Plant (if known):

Very large mature, healthy Yucca plant, about 5 ft in diameter. Height about 15 feet

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

appears health

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

clay

How often do you water the plant:

never

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

8-10 hrs

How long since you planted it:

Mature tree

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

no

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

none

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

I want to remove this Yucca plant and don’t know how deep the root structure is or the best way to kill the tree and the roots so that I can have a stump grinder remove everything he can. I would like to replant an olive tree in it’s place, but I don’t want regrowth of the Yucca. Cambria is on the California Central Coast.

Any advice would be helpful, thank you

Answer:

Hi Dave, There are lots of different Yuccas, so I am not sure which one you have. In general, remove the leaf-tip spines first and discard them. Then cut all the leaves off at the base. Now saw off the trunk into manageable bits. You should be able to grub/axe out the stump quite easily as the trunk is just fibrous material. Anything left should not shoot out any new growth, but if you are worried, paint the freshly-cut stump with pure Roundup (ie Glyphosate). Olive trees need Lime or Dolomite to do their best. Don

Comments