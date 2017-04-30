Don’s Expert Answers: would like to know if the 2 below plants (seeds and berries are toxic to dogs)

Question From:

Marthes (Tess) Ryan in Wyndham Vale, Vic Victoria

Nature of problem:

would like to know if the 2 below plants (seeds and berries are toxic to dogs)

Type of Plant (if known):

Elaeocarpus blueberry Ash (fruit & leaf) and Pittosporum (seeds & leaf) both are mature trees

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Nil

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

N/A

How often do you water the plant:

N/A

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

N/A

How long since you planted it:

N/A

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

N/A

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoor trees

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

N/A

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

I have a chocolate Labrador puppy (12 weeks old) that likes to eat the blueberries and seeds along with the leaf. Can you please tell me if these trees are toxic to my dog. I can only find little information on them. Being native to New Zealand and promotes wild bird life. I purchased my home in January 2017 with these mature trees and I am worried that my dog eats the berries and sticky seeds. I’m having a difficult time deterring her from eating them. My local nursery is unsure. I’ve googled but have had no joy in finding answers.

Appreciate your urgent advice as I am trying to find out what is causing my puppy’s allergy.

Kind regards

Marthes (Tess) Ryan

Answer:

Hi Tess, As far as i know, neither plant poses any risk to dogs. Don

Comments