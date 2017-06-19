Don’s Expert Answers: WOODY LILLI PILLI HEDGE

Question From:

CHRIS ROGERS in BONDI JUNCTION, BONDI JUNCTION New South Wales

Nature of problem:

WOODY LILLI PILLI HEDGE

Type of Plant (if known):

LILLI PILLI

Symptoms of Plant Illness:

At the lower level (up to one metre) very woody

Soil Type:

potting mixture

How often do you water the plant:

Irrigated

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

8 to 12

How long since you planted it:

Four years

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

Intermitently

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Garden box

What other treatments have you given the plant:

nil

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Answer:

Hi Chris, you didn’t supply much info. I needed to know how long the irrigation went for and how often it goes on: “irrigated” is not much help. How often do you fertilise it? “Intermittently” is not much help.

My guess is that you have not watered these plants anywhere near enough, leading to a water-repelling potting mix. So water them well by hand, then immediately spread some Scotts Everydop soil wetter and water again. Reset your watering system to twice a week for 45 minutes. Don

