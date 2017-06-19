Don’s Expert Answers: WOODY LILLI PILLI HEDGE

Question From:
CHRIS ROGERS in BONDI JUNCTION, BONDI JUNCTION New South Wales
Nature of problem:
WOODY LILLI PILLI HEDGE
Type of Plant (if known):
LILLI PILLI
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
At the lower level (up to one metre) very woody
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
potting mixture
How often do you water the plant:
Irrigated
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
8 to 12
How long since you planted it:
Four years
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
Intermitently
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
Garden box
What other treatments have you given the plant:
nil
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Answer:
Hi Chris, you didn’t supply much info. I needed to know how long the irrigation went for and how often it goes on: “irrigated” is not much help. How often do you fertilise it? “Intermittently” is not much help.
My guess is that you have not watered these plants anywhere near enough, leading to a water-repelling potting mix. So water them well by hand, then immediately spread some Scotts Everydop soil wetter and water again. Reset your watering system to twice a week for 45 minutes. Don