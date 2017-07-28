Don’s Expert Answers: White scale on trunk and branches

Question From:

Roslyn Williams in Camden South, Sydney New South Wales

Nature of problem:

White scale on trunk and branches

Type of Plant (if known):

Prunus Burgendy leaves . Pink flowers

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Clay

How often do you water the plant:

Not a lot

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

Late morning, all afternoon

How long since you planted it:

Not sure

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

No

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

None

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

What treatment does it need

Answer:

Hi Roslyn, There will be much more to this tree’s saga than you have told me. All plants have the ability to repel pests and diseases. Only when a plant is run down do pests get the upper hand. You can spray the tree’s trunk for scale with Eco Oil, but much more is needed. Gently make 10cm deep holes in the soil around the trunk for a radius of 2m around it. Then buy some Scotts Lawn builder with Wetting Agent and apply it at the recommended rate over the entire area. Water it in well with a sprinkler for 30 minutes, then do follow-up hand waterings every second day for 10 days. This plant will take many months to fully recover (there is a real chance that it is too late and theplant cannot be saved): I suspect that simple drying out due to a water-repelling soil is the cause of your problems. Don

