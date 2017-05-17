Don’s Expert Answers: Which vegetables can be grown in winter in sydneys Blacktown area?

Question From:
Ctace Palasin in Blacktown, Blacktown New South Wales
Which vegetables can be grown in winter in sydneys Blacktown area?
none
none
a mixture of clay and loam
not planted
about 6
not planted yet
not sure
not relevant
not planted yet
none
I moved to Blacktown Sydney in January 2016. I rent a house and basically I am quite very new at gardening. for various reasons I haven’t been able to attempt establishing a garden until now. There more than a few tree roots in the property. I have spent a lot of time digging and preparing the soil. However, I am at a loss as to what could be planted at this time of year . So it would grow and survive the winter and be eatable?
Answer:
Hi Ctace, Just go along to your local Bunnings or plant nursery and buy some vegie seedlings. Whatever they sell will grow now. Don