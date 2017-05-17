Don’s Expert Answers: Which vegetables can be grown in winter in sydneys Blacktown area?

Question From:

Ctace Palasin in Blacktown, Blacktown New South Wales

Nature of problem:

Which vegetables can be grown in winter in sydneys Blacktown area?

Type of Plant (if known):

none

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

none

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

a mixture of clay and loam

How often do you water the plant:

not planted

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

about 6

How long since you planted it:

not planted yet

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

not sure

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

not relevant

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

not planted yet

What other treatments have you given the plant:

none

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

I moved to Blacktown Sydney in January 2016. I rent a house and basically I am quite very new at gardening. for various reasons I haven’t been able to attempt establishing a garden until now. There more than a few tree roots in the property. I have spent a lot of time digging and preparing the soil. However, I am at a loss as to what could be planted at this time of year . So it would grow and survive the winter and be eatable?

Answer:

Hi Ctace, Just go along to your local Bunnings or plant nursery and buy some vegie seedlings. Whatever they sell will grow now. Don

Comments