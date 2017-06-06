Question From:

karen pitcher in dudley park, mandurah Western Australia

we have two tear old pomgranate which has grown prolifically , it has produced large crops of big fruit, however when we try them the seeds are bitter and pale ans skin is quite thick, the skins are now splitting before the seeds can sweeten, the parrots seem to think theyre ok though. how can we rectify this problem, the tree itself is very healthy looking, in fact we had to cut it back last year and its regrown

fruit tree

fruit not ripening correctly

loose clay/alkaline

twice a week in summer nil in winter unless we have dry spell

12 hours min

2 years

cow manure and slow release fruit granules

outdoors

ground

nil didnt know what to give it

Hi Karen, I’m pretty sure that this will be a watering issue. Perth’s climate is one of extremes – dry spells followed by wet spells. I don’t know how you water this plant, but my guess is that during your dry summers the soil becomes water-repelling and very dry. This slows down the development of the fruit until heavy watering or rains soak in, and the fruit explode with rapid growth. Hence the fruit splitting.If you use Scott’s Everydrop, which is a soil wetting agent, you can even out the moisture over a longer period, which should stop the fruit splitting. During the dry periods, water deeply once a week with a sprinkler for 30 minutes minimum. Don

