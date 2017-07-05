Don’s Expert Answers: Want to plant a cottonwood approx 1m-1.5m from boundary of the house. Tree height maintained at 3m

Question From:

Andre Dsouza in Fulham Gardens, Fulham Gardens South Australia

Nature of problem:

Want to plant a cottonwood approx 1m-1.5m from boundary of the house. Tree height maintained at 3m

Type of Plant (if known):

Cottonwood hibiscus

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

n/a

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

clay

How often do you water the plant:

n/a

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

all day

How long since you planted it:

n/a

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

n/a

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

n/a

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

tree planted in front of the house

Answer:

Hi Andre, True cottonwoods are nasty trees that cause problems with their roots suckering etc, IE they need huge areas to grow in safely. The Cottonwood hibiscus is not a true cottonwood and is an excellent garden plant. 1.5m from the house should be OK, but I would prefer it to be 3m minimum away from the house. Don

Comments