Don’s Expert Answers: Want to plant a cottonwood approx 1m-1.5m from boundary of the house. Tree height maintained at 3m

Question From:
Andre Dsouza in Fulham Gardens, Fulham Gardens South Australia
Nature of problem:
Want to plant a cottonwood approx 1m-1.5m from boundary of the house. Tree height maintained at 3m
Type of Plant (if known):
Cottonwood hibiscus
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
n/a
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
clay
How often do you water the plant:
n/a
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
all day
How long since you planted it:
n/a
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
n/a
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
n/a
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
tree planted in front of the house
Answer:
Hi Andre, True cottonwoods are nasty trees that cause problems with their roots suckering etc, IE they need huge areas to grow in safely. The Cottonwood hibiscus is not a true cottonwood and is an excellent garden plant. 1.5m from the house should be OK, but I would prefer it to be 3m minimum away from the house. Don