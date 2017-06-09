Don’s Expert Answers: Unknown Name of plant

Question From:
Kelly Broad in Craigmore, Adelaide northern suburbs South Australia
Nature of problem:
Unknown Name of plant
Type of Plant (if known):
Please see photos for example however i am wondering what the plant is called. It currently stands approx 40cm high and spreads out approx 40cm+. It is a bush not a tree or vine and has begun to grow small dark blue berries all over it.
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
Nil
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
.
How often do you water the plant:
once our twice a week
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
Approx 4 hours direct sunlight
How long since you planted it:
I’ve lived in the property for 6 months but was already established at the property
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
No
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Out doors in a garden bed
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
Ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
Nil
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
At first glance it looks like a blueberry bush however I do not want to risk feeding my child picking the berries in case it is definitely not a blueberry bush. I have 6 or 7 of these spread throughout my garden bed.
I am trying to establish the following:
A) name of bush, is it (or not) a type of blueberry?
B) Is it child and pet friendly?
C) Should I remove for my family’s health and safety?
My most sincere thanks to the entire team for all of your wealthy gardening fact sheets on your website.
Answer:
Hi Kelly, This is an indian hawthorn (raphiolepis) – it is not a blueberry. It is harmless and non-poisonous.