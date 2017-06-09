Don’s Expert Answers: Unknown Name of plant

Question From:

Kelly Broad in Craigmore, Adelaide northern suburbs South Australia

Nature of problem:

Unknown Name of plant

Type of Plant (if known):

Please see photos for example however i am wondering what the plant is called. It currently stands approx 40cm high and spreads out approx 40cm+. It is a bush not a tree or vine and has begun to grow small dark blue berries all over it.

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Nil

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

.

How often do you water the plant:

once our twice a week

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

Approx 4 hours direct sunlight

How long since you planted it:

I’ve lived in the property for 6 months but was already established at the property

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

No

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Out doors in a garden bed

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

Nil

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

At first glance it looks like a blueberry bush however I do not want to risk feeding my child picking the berries in case it is definitely not a blueberry bush. I have 6 or 7 of these spread throughout my garden bed.

I am trying to establish the following:

A) name of bush, is it (or not) a type of blueberry?

B) Is it child and pet friendly?

C) Should I remove for my family’s health and safety?

My most sincere thanks to the entire team for all of your wealthy gardening fact sheets on your website.

Answer:

Hi Kelly, This is an indian hawthorn (raphiolepis) – it is not a blueberry. It is harmless and non-poisonous.

