Question From:

Louise McQueen in Sandgate, Brisbane Queensland

Nature of problem:

Transplanting

Type of Plant (if known):

Yesterday today and tomorrow. A variety sold as sweet petite

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

No illness just requiring transplanting.

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

this soil was purchased from a landscape supply about 20 years ago

How often do you water the plant:

Fortnightly at best

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

6

How long since you planted it:

15 years give or take

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

Thrive and seasol before flowering season.

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

out

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

nil

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Hi Don. I would like to transplant my Yesterday today and tomorrow to make way for a fence. It will remain in the same garden bed have the same conditions its been growing in for the last 15 years and will be beside another Yesterday today and tomorrow which has always done well in this spot. Is this type of plant easily transplanted? It’s around 1.5 meters high. I would rather save it than just cut it out if possible. Many thanks Louise.

Answer:

Hi Louise, it should be fine to transplant it in late August or early September. Do remember that the fruit of yesterday and tomorrow (Brunfelsia) is poisonous to dogs. Don

