Don’s Expert Answers: This has been going on for over twelve months last year the flowers just dropped off and l have only giving it a lite prunning

Question From:

Julie Ryan in NORTHGATE, NORTHGATE Queensland

Nature of problem:

This has been going on for over twelve months last year the flowers just dropped off and l have only giving it a lite prunning

Type of Plant (if known):

Gardinia

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

burnt like branches & yellow leaves & there are alot of ants in the pot and up the branches

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Potting mix with sandy gardening mix

How often do you water the plant:

2nd to third daily

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

All day

How long since you planted it:

5yrs

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

Yes yates Gardinia, Camillia & Azallia, Coffee epson salts, sprayed milk on the leaves and branches, sprayed it with white oil, l have tried everything

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

A large round ceramic pot

What other treatments have you given the plant:

Repotted 2 weeks ago, spread the roots and trim them alittle and replaced all the soil

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

This gardinia plant has been trimed into the shape of a toppery

Answer:

Hi Julie, the old potting mix is way past its use-by date…and that is your problem. Ideally, you should temporarily block the drainage holes in the pot (with bluetac or similar) and fill the pot to the very top with a solution of Scotts Everydrop. This means spread the correct amount of Scotts dry Everydrop on top of the potting mix (not soil!) and water it to almost overflowing. After 20 minutes, remove the bluetac and allow the pot to drain. Next, spray the plant itself with Eco Oil to kill the sucking insects. Don’t use Epsom Salts again as it does no good. recovery should take a few months. Good luck, Don

Comments