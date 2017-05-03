Don’s Expert Answers: Suitable Container Plant?

Question From:
Denize Hooton in Box hill South, Melbourne Victoria
Nature of problem:
Suitable Container Plant?
Type of Plant (if known):
Agonis Flexuosa Pink Flamingo
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
No symptoms
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Standard potting mix
How often do you water the plant:
Only when it hasn’t rained and needs it
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
6-7
How long since you planted it:
2-3 months
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
No
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
In a pot
What other treatments have you given the plant:
None
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
My friend had another friend attempt a revamp of her garden. She now has an Agonis Flexuosa Pink Flamingo in a pot – perhaps 55-60cm in diameter. The pot is out in the garden, in the open, and the tree already about 2m high. Is this plant a suitable container plant? The garden is only small so replanting out of the container is not an option.
Many thanks.
Answer:
I would keep it in a container Denize. My experience with this plant is not good. While it is very pretty, it is not very hardy at all. Change nothing. don