Don’s Expert Answers: Suitable Container Plant?

Question From:

Denize Hooton in Box hill South, Melbourne Victoria

Nature of problem:

Suitable Container Plant?

Type of Plant (if known):

Agonis Flexuosa Pink Flamingo

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

No symptoms

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Standard potting mix

How often do you water the plant:

Only when it hasn’t rained and needs it

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

6-7

How long since you planted it:

2-3 months

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

No

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

In a pot

What other treatments have you given the plant:

None

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

My friend had another friend attempt a revamp of her garden. She now has an Agonis Flexuosa Pink Flamingo in a pot – perhaps 55-60cm in diameter. The pot is out in the garden, in the open, and the tree already about 2m high. Is this plant a suitable container plant? The garden is only small so replanting out of the container is not an option.

Many thanks.

Answer:

I would keep it in a container Denize. My experience with this plant is not good. While it is very pretty, it is not very hardy at all. Change nothing. don

Comments