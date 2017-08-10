Don’s Expert Answers: Sparrows eating my lawn

Question From:

Ron in Parafield Gardens, Adelaide South Australia

Nature of problem:

Sparrows eating my lawn

Type of Plant (if known):

Lawn, not sure what type of grass thiugh, it was planted by contractors when they built the Vullage

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Sparrows eating the roots

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

loam

How often do you water the plant:

2-3 times a week during summer months

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

50% during Winter, 100% during Summer

How long since you planted it:

3.5 years

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

Not sure, the gardener takes care of that…

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

Tried a CD on a string to frighten them off but they get used to it ditto for a plastic owl

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

The sparrows are not eating grubs or beetles, we don’t have that problem but they are ripping up the turf to eat the roots…

Answer:

Hi Ron, The grass is dead not eaten, so you either have a lawn disease or a watering problem. It could be a fungal disease called brown patch, if it is a Buffalo lawn and if you have had a wet winter. I can’t identify the lawn from your photo. Dig some holes in the dead areas of the lawn with a trowel to see if the soil is dry – if it is, get some Scotts Everydrop soil wetting agent and water it in well. If not, try some Eco Fungicide to beat the fungus. Maybe this is a seed-grown variety of Kikuyu grass and the sparrows are eating its seeds exposed after it died off. Don

Comments