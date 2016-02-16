Don’s Expert Answers: Something is rotting away at the bottom of my cherry tree trunk

Question From:

Tracey in Frankston , Melbourne VIC





Nature of problem:

Something is rotting away at the bottom of my cherry tree trunk





Type of Plant (if known):

Weeping cherry blossom





Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Rotting trunk from bottom upward





Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Not sure





How often do you water the plant:

Every week





How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

Full





What type of plant is it:

Weeping cherry blossom





How long since you planted it:

6 years





Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

Yes. Osmocote, tree food





Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoor





Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Ground





What other treatments have you given the plant:

Seasol & powerfeed, occasionally

Upload photo if available:

image.jpeg

Other Comments:

Could it be ants ?





Answer: Leave the poor bloody ants alone Tracey! Ants are good guys who help aerate the soil etc. But You! You put evil black gunk around the poor tree’s roots. Remove the evil. Your tree has a fungal decay caused by the evil gunk and perhaps other soil issues – it has about a 50/50 chance of recovering. After removing the gunk, aerate the soil by plunging a garden fork into the ground every 7cm. Water it with a sprinkler for 30-45 mins once each week until winter. Get some Yates Anti Rot and apply it right away as per instructions. If all else fails, buy a new cherry and move to the Dandenongs, as cherries grow better in this area. Good luck, Don





