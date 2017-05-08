Don’s Expert Answers: Severe damage to trunk

Question From:
Lilis Suryani in HUGHESDALE , Melbourne Victoria
Nature of problem:
Severe damage to trunk
Type of Plant (if known):
Flowering cherry
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
The bark has peeled off from outer to inner layer, starting from small hole gradually became big as in picture. Centre of trunk looks dry & cracked
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Unsure
How often do you water the plant:
Every 1-2 day
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
8 hrs
How long since you planted it:
Unsure
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
Unsurw
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Outdoor
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
Ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
None
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Tree was hit by a car a few years ago and there was a small damage to trunk. It was still looking healthy for years, producing leaves & flowers as usual. Now we noticed the small wound from that accident has grown bigger & deeper. Unsure of the age as it was already planted and looked mature when we bought the property. Thanks in advance for your help.
Answer:
Hi Lilis, There was no picture attached, but I really need to see it before I can help you. Don