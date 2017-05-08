Don’s Expert Answers: Severe damage to trunk

Question From:

Lilis Suryani in HUGHESDALE , Melbourne Victoria

Nature of problem:

Severe damage to trunk

Type of Plant (if known):

Flowering cherry

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

The bark has peeled off from outer to inner layer, starting from small hole gradually became big as in picture. Centre of trunk looks dry & cracked

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Unsure

How often do you water the plant:

Every 1-2 day

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

8 hrs

How long since you planted it:

Unsure

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

Unsurw

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoor

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

None

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Tree was hit by a car a few years ago and there was a small damage to trunk. It was still looking healthy for years, producing leaves & flowers as usual. Now we noticed the small wound from that accident has grown bigger & deeper. Unsure of the age as it was already planted and looked mature when we bought the property. Thanks in advance for your help.

Answer:

Hi Lilis, There was no picture attached, but I really need to see it before I can help you. Don

Comments