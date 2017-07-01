Don’s Expert Answers: Scale on Chinese Tallows bad

Question From:

Rosina in West Leederville, Perth Western Australia

Nature of problem:

Scale on Chinese Tallows bad

Type of Plant (if known):

Chinese Tallow scale on branches

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Scale

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Sand

How often do you water the plant:

Twicw a week

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

10

How long since you planted it:

15yrs

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

bLOOD AND bONE

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

OUTDOORS

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

NONE

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Answer:

Hi Rosina, I really need a photo to diagnose your problem. Chinese Tallow Trees don’t usually get scale infestations – this is why the instructions say: “please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself”. In my experience, these trees like a fertile soil and plenty of moisture. Perth has infertile soils that are very dry in Summer. So, water the tree once a week with a sprinkler for at least 25 minutes, and fertilise each Spring with Osmocote slow release granules. In case it actually is scale, spray the tree with Eco Oil in November. Don

