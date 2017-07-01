Don’s Expert Answers: Scale on Chinese Tallows bad

Question From:
Rosina in West Leederville, Perth Western Australia
Nature of problem:
Scale on Chinese Tallows bad
Type of Plant (if known):
Chinese Tallow scale on branches
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
Scale
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Sand
How often do you water the plant:
Twicw a week
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
10
How long since you planted it:
15yrs
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
bLOOD AND bONE
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
OUTDOORS
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
Ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
NONE
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Answer:
Hi Rosina, I really need a photo to diagnose your problem. Chinese Tallow Trees don’t usually get scale infestations – this is why the instructions say: “please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself”. In my experience, these trees like a fertile soil and plenty of moisture. Perth has infertile soils that are very dry in Summer. So, water the tree once a week with a sprinkler for at least 25 minutes, and fertilise each Spring with Osmocote slow release granules. In case it actually is scale, spray the tree with Eco Oil in November. Don