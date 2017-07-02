Don’s Expert Answers: Problem on Chinese Tallows

Question From:
Rosina in West Leederville, Perth Western Australia
Nature of problem:
Problem on Chinese Tallows
Type of Plant (if known):
Chinese Tallows
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
Have a whitest grey like knobs on Branches when squeezed red liquid comes out
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Sand
How often do you water the plant:
twice a week
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
10 hrs
How long since you planted it:
15 yrs
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
No
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
Ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
none
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Sending photo of my problem
Answer:
Thanks so much for the photo Rosina – it helps a lot. It is indeed a type of wax scale (maybe Pink Wax Scale), which is rare in Tallow trees. The infestation seems moderate, so follow my initial advice: deep watering once a week, fertilise with Osmocote granules in September and spray in November with Eco Oil. Don