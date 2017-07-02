Don’s Expert Answers: Problem on Chinese Tallows

Question From:

Rosina in West Leederville, Perth Western Australia

Nature of problem:

Problem on Chinese Tallows

Type of Plant (if known):

Chinese Tallows

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Have a whitest grey like knobs on Branches when squeezed red liquid comes out

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Sand

How often do you water the plant:

twice a week

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

10 hrs

How long since you planted it:

15 yrs

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

No

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

none

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Sending photo of my problem

Answer:

Thanks so much for the photo Rosina – it helps a lot. It is indeed a type of wax scale (maybe Pink Wax Scale), which is rare in Tallow trees. The infestation seems moderate, so follow my initial advice: deep watering once a week, fertilise with Osmocote granules in September and spray in November with Eco Oil. Don

