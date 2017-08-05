Don’s Expert Answers: plant identification

Question From:

Dellen Taylor in Flinders Park, Woodville South Australia

Nature of problem:

plant identification

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Hello

I have a plant given to me by a fiend, but neither of us know the identity of the plant, therefore we aren’t sure of it’s requirements. Are you able to identify it please. They have theirs in a shaded area of the open garden, & I have mine under the patio & both are doing well. However it is our winter so we aren’t sure of the situation with summer heat.

Any information would be greatly appreciated. Bunning’s were unable to identify the plant & my search on Google images for variegated leaf plants brought no results.

Kind Regards

Dellen

Answer:

Hi Dellen, this is an Irisene. It is suitable indoors in a brightly lit position or outdoors in a frost-free position. Don

