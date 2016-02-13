Don’s Expert Answers: Only one bulb after planting not many bulks multiply after one year as Chinese sacred lily.I wonder whether mine is Chinese sacred lily ie narcissus tazetta variety ornamentalis or not

Question From:

Chi in Hawthorn, Victoria VIC





Only one bulb after planting not many bulks multiply after one year as Chinese sacred lily.I wonder whether mine is Chinese sacred lily ie narcissus tazetta variety ornamentalis or not





Narcissu





The bulb does not multiply after 2 or 3 years





Normal general potting mix





2 days in summer in Melbourne in Australia





4 hours





I think Narcissus Tazetta but cannot be sure





2 years





Power feed for flower





Outdoor





In the ground





None

Before I left Australia I asked the nursery there how I can make my bulb multiply in order to carve into extra ordinary figure ,they said to me that no way you can multiply the bulb.I was disappointed until I discover that mine is not narcissus Tazetta ( Chinese sacred lily ).Am I correct .Then I bought Narcissus bulb with about 4 or 5 bulbs around it . This time I think mine is truly Narcissus Tazetta .After I carve my Narcissus Tazetta into different figures can I plant into the soil that Narcissus which had been carved and will they multiply .my question is how can they live and multiply into more bulbs when their bulb had been carved,Where can I buy Chinese sacred lily in Australia





Answer: Sorry Chi but I don’t understand your questions. Maybe try Tesselaars bulbs in the Dandeniongs near melbourne. Don





