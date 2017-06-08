Don’s Expert Answers: No new fronds forming

Question From:
Tim Boyd in The Basin, Melbourne Victoria
Nature of problem:
No new fronds forming
Type of Plant (if known):
Dicksonia antarctia
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
All live fronds have died and no new ones forming
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Clay with mountain on top
How often do you water the plant:
Only in extreme heat
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
4-6 hours filtered
How long since you planted it:
Was here when we moved in 2 years ago
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
No
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
Ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
None
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
The tree fern in question is approx 1.5M tall and has had no new fronds since we moved in approx 2 years ago. All old fronds have been removed to within approx 20 of the trunk. What I am wanting to know is if there is any way to revive the plant or if it is likely dead and should be removed or cut down and composted on site ?
Answer:
Sorry Tim, it is dead.
Don