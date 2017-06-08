Don’s Expert Answers: No new fronds forming

Question From:

Tim Boyd in The Basin, Melbourne Victoria

Nature of problem:

No new fronds forming

Type of Plant (if known):

Dicksonia antarctia

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

All live fronds have died and no new ones forming

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Clay with mountain on top

How often do you water the plant:

Only in extreme heat

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

4-6 hours filtered

How long since you planted it:

Was here when we moved in 2 years ago

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

No

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

None

Other Comments:

The tree fern in question is approx 1.5M tall and has had no new fronds since we moved in approx 2 years ago. All old fronds have been removed to within approx 20 of the trunk. What I am wanting to know is if there is any way to revive the plant or if it is likely dead and should be removed or cut down and composted on site ?

Answer:

Sorry Tim, it is dead.

Don

