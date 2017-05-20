Don’s Expert Answers: Neighbours Be Gone losing leaves

Question From:

Shannon in Geelong, Geelong Victoria

Nature of problem:

Neighbours Be Gone losing leaves

Type of Plant (if known):

Neighbours Be Gone

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Green leaves falling off

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Clay

How often do you water the plant:

Depends on rain fall, wet season at moment. So don’t water.

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

6-8hrs in winter, more in summer.

How long since you planted it:

9 months

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

No

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

In the ground.

What other treatments have you given the plant:

Booster on planting.

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Have had Aphid problem on our Neighbours Be Gone (about 10 bushes in total), been spraying every 10-14 days for the last 6weeks. Still seem to have ‘baby’ aphids coming back. Now noticed multiple green leaves dropping of bottom branches of x3 bushes in last couple of days. Otherwise bushes are growing beautifully, lots of new shoots even though winter. Plants are almost 2m high. Top soil doesn’t feel too dry or too wet.

Answer:

Hi Shannon,

Sorry mate but I can’t help you. This is a free service and we love to help people. We only ask that you give the symptoms but avoid diagnosing your problem yourself. You have diagnosed aphids and treated them with something that you kept secret. I simply don’t have enough info to be able to help.

