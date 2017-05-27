Don’s Expert Answers: NA

Question From:

John Simpson in Melbourne, Melbourne Victoria

I’m moving to Ballarat shortly and hoping that Jacaranda and Illawarra Flame trees can be grown successfully in Ballarat as the two together look really amazing. If so do you think they would be readily available for sale in the Ballarat area.

Regards

John

Answer:

The Illawarra may struggle and stay alive, but the Jacaranda will probably not survive the first few winters. Ask the locals there. Don

