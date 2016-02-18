Don’s Expert Answers: na

Question From:

rad in st clair , sydney NSW





na





solanum capsicoides





na





na





na





na





solanum capsicoides





na





na





outdoors





ground





na

Hi, just a quick question i want to graft eggplant onto solanum mamosum and solanum capsicoides rootstock,wich one of the two is more suitable will the eggplant become poisonous to eat? what are the advantages?any special care? can i graft chilli or tomato onto it? thank you





Answer: Hi Rad, Almost parts of all potato family plants (tomatoes, eggplants, chillies, potatoes, related weeds etc) are poisonous. Even the green skin of potatoes is poisonous. Grafting therefore does no harm to humans – the bits of these plants that we eat do not take up the poisons. I have no idea which weedy understocks are compatible with eggplant or tomatoes etc. I have been involved in commercial grafting of many species of plants such as japanese maples, camellias, citrus, grevilleas AND tomatoes. Tomatoes are usually grafted onto the very vigorous cocktail-sized fruiting varieties of tomato. The gains are a faster growth rate, greater cold hardiness, and better disease resistance. With incompatibility, rejection can occur as late as weeks, months or even years after grafting. After grafting, firmly tie the union together with budding tape which you can get from nurseries and hardware stores. I use changeable-blade medical scalpels to graft with.





