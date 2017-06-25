Question From:

gary drysol in Riverside, Riverside New South Wales

Nature of problem:

My red apple is a nice dark green in many areas, but is a yellowish green in other spots and I don't know why. the yellowish areas are as consistant as the nice areas in that the yellowish areas are getting water, does get sunlight or partial sun. It's not like the problem areas are in total shade or get no waters. the only thing that could possible is that the thinning yellowish areas, some are under a trees, it gets plenty of water and sunlight.

Type of Plant (if known):

red apple aptenia

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

some areas of my ground cover are yellowish in color. the other areas in nice and dark green with lots of flowers

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

what ever is native to southern california

How often do you water the plant:

everyday about 5 mins

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

2-7 hours

How long since you planted it:

1-20 years ago

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

no

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

out

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

gound

What other treatments have you given the plant:

none

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Answer:

Hi Gary, Thanks for the photo – this makes my job so much easier. Your plants are related to ice plants, pigfaces etc. They prosper only in a dry, full sun position (ie sun all day – maybe change your surname to Drysoil). The yellowish leaf colour is a sign of mild root disease. To repeat, aptenias do best on a dry exposed, sunny bank. They love neglect – overwatering will kill them. Yours are getting too much water and not enough sun. Don

