Don’s Expert Answers: Maidenhair Fern

Question From:

Margaret Worth in Butchers Ck Rd, wherrol Flat New South Wales

Maidenhair Fern

Will it Kill Cattle

Other Comments:

we have lost 3 head of young Steers, & the Vet thinks it a fern & like (Maiden hair Fern) can you please let us know / what you know, I’ve Google it but wont tell me.

‘regards Margaret Worth

Answer:

Hi Margaret, Maidenhair fern is not recorded as being toxic to any animal so far as I know. The nasty fern is Bracken fern which has been recorded as causing cancer in grazing animals such as cattle. I suggest getting a post mortem done on any more dead steers. Good luck, Don

