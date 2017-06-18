Don’s Expert Answers: Maidenhair Fern

Question From:
Margaret Worth in Butchers Ck Rd, wherrol Flat New South Wales
Maidenhair Fern
Will it Kill Cattle
we have lost 3 head of young Steers, & the Vet thinks it a fern & like (Maiden hair Fern) can you please let us know / what you know, I’ve Google it but wont tell me.
‘regards Margaret Worth
Answer:
Hi Margaret, Maidenhair fern is not recorded as being toxic to any animal so far as I know. The nasty fern is Bracken fern which has been recorded as causing cancer in grazing animals such as cattle. I suggest getting a post mortem done on any more dead steers. Good luck, Don