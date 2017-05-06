Don’s Expert Answers: Lots of Lemons

Question From:

Allan Richardson in Barooga, Barooga New South Wales

Nature of problem:

Lots of Lemons

Type of Plant (if known):

Bright green leaves with some yellowing

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Flowering but not setting any fruit

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

The tree is in half a 44 gallon drum with good grade potting mix and slow release fertiliser added

How often do you water the plant:

Twice weekly in summer and once a week during winter depending on rainfall

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

Its in full sun .Whenever the sun shines

How long since you planted it:

12 – 15 months ago

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

Slow release fertiliser and citrus food 2 months ago, when flowering

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors in full sun

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Pot

What other treatments have you given the plant:

White oil

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

The tree would be 3-4 years old and did have fruit earlier when it was in a smaller pot.

Answer:

I am confused Allan. Citrus usually flower in September, ie 7 months ago, not 2 months ago. My guess is that the tree is still bolting to growth after potting on into the larger pot. It should flower this September and get things right. Don

Comments