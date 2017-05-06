Don’s Expert Answers: Lots of Lemons

Question From:
Allan Richardson in Barooga, Barooga New South Wales
Nature of problem:
Lots of Lemons
Type of Plant (if known):
Bright green leaves with some yellowing
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
Flowering but not setting any fruit
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
The tree is in half a 44 gallon drum with good grade potting mix and slow release fertiliser added
How often do you water the plant:
Twice weekly in summer and once a week during winter depending on rainfall
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
Its in full sun .Whenever the sun shines
How long since you planted it:
12 – 15 months ago
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
Slow release fertiliser and citrus food 2 months ago, when flowering
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Outdoors in full sun
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
Pot
What other treatments have you given the plant:
White oil
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
The tree would be 3-4 years old and did have fruit earlier when it was in a smaller pot.
Answer:
I am confused Allan. Citrus usually flower in September, ie 7 months ago, not 2 months ago. My guess is that the tree is still bolting to growth after potting on into the larger pot. It should flower this September and get things right. Don