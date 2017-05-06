Don’s Expert Answers: Liquidambar height

Question From:
Kevin Phillips in Wodonga, Wodonga Victoria
Nature of problem:
Liquidambar height
Type of Plant (if known):
Healthy condition
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
None
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Loam
How often do you water the plant:
Summer time every second day other times rely on rain
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
Minimum 10 hours
How long since you planted it:
Approximately 40 years
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
No
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
In the ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
None
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
My concern is tree is getting too tall for its position and causes a lot of trouble with falling leaves and berries in my spouting. I would like to trim back to roof level to eleviate this problem, my house is on two levels so very high at the front near tree. Can I trim back to roof height or should I remove completely and replace with a smaller variety of deciduous tree.
Look forward to your comments many thanks
Answer:
Hi Kevin, This is a problem that only an inspection by a qualified arborist can address. A photo would have helped me a bit. About all that I can say is that old liquidambars often drop huge limbs for no apparent reason. This can cause serious damage. Don