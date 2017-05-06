Don’s Expert Answers: Liquidambar height

Question From:

Kevin Phillips in Wodonga, Wodonga Victoria

Nature of problem:

Liquidambar height

Type of Plant (if known):

Healthy condition

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

None

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Loam

How often do you water the plant:

Summer time every second day other times rely on rain

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

Minimum 10 hours

How long since you planted it:

Approximately 40 years

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

No

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

In the ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

None

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

My concern is tree is getting too tall for its position and causes a lot of trouble with falling leaves and berries in my spouting. I would like to trim back to roof level to eleviate this problem, my house is on two levels so very high at the front near tree. Can I trim back to roof height or should I remove completely and replace with a smaller variety of deciduous tree.

Look forward to your comments many thanks

Answer:

Hi Kevin, This is a problem that only an inspection by a qualified arborist can address. A photo would have helped me a bit. About all that I can say is that old liquidambars often drop huge limbs for no apparent reason. This can cause serious damage. Don

