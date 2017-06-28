Don’s Expert Answers: LILLY PILLIES DROPPING LOWER LEAVES

Question From:

Trent in BETHANIA, LOGAN Queensland

Nature of problem:

LILLY PILLIES DROPPING LOWER LEAVES

Type of Plant (if known):

Some type of Lilly Pilly

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Losing lower leaves at end of Spring. Ant nests at base of plants, Scale, caterpillars. Local Fairy Rens do a good job of keeping the caterpillars at bay. Scale not too bad, always ants on plants.

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Clay type mulched.

How often do you water the plant:

Seems to do better during hotter months with little water. Summer once weekly, winter virtually no watering.

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

No direct sun in Autumn/Winter. Half day during other months.

How long since you planted it:

3 years.

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

Osmacote for trees and shrubs after I noticed the problem.

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoor.

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

Pyrethrum on leaves and sprayed bases of trunks and surrounding under leaf litter with Diluted Pyrethrum (for ant nests) right before the issue began. Also had a lot of rain after very hot humid dry summer before issue arose.

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Tops of plants doing well approx 2 or so metres high. Leaf loss up to half a metre from base.

Trunks developing, branches baron at bottom of plant.

Answer:

Hi Trent, I must admit that I am not sure what the cause of your problem is. Lillypillies can survive on half a day’s sun in the warmer months and none over winter, but they don’t like it. The photo looks a bit like lack of watering is the cause. Dig some small holes with a garden trowel to a depth of about 20-30cm. Look for dry soil. If you find it, get a soil wetting agent such as Scotts Everydrop and apply it to the soil. From then on, water the plants once a week in the cooler months and twice a week in the warmer months. Watering involves a sprinkler or irrigation system running for about 30 minutes on each plant. don

