Don’s Expert Answers: Lawn will not grow in one patch, and the patch is spreading.

Question From:

Richard Goss in Collaroy, Sydney NSW





Nature of problem:

Lawn will not grow in one patch, and the patch is spreading.





Type of Plant (if known):

Sir Walter buffalo grass





Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Yellow to grey edges, some weeds growing but not grass.





Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Sandy





How often do you water the plant:

Rain only





How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

8 – full sun





What type of plant is it:

Lawn





How long since you planted it:

2008





Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

Yes, with rooster booster in October 2015, also aerated the soil then.





Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors





Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Ground





What other treatments have you given the plant:

None

Upload photo if available:

image.jpeg

Other Comments:

I noticed there is a nest for small black ants in the soil where the grass doesn’t grow





Answer: Hi Richard (AKA Sherlock!), Something happens there, maybe car passengers alight there. Maybe the bus stops there. Etc etc. Watch and learn. In the meantime, plunge a garden fork repeatedly into the soil to aerate it – maybe even lever the soil a bit to further aerate it. Next remove the weeds. Then water some Seasol Super Soil Wetter into it. Now make some 3cm deep slits into the soil, about 5cm apart and sow some runners of the grass into them, taking care not to damage the existing runners that are there. The runners leaning over the gutter will do. Gently firm the area around the slits with your foot. Water copiously daily for 2-3 weeks. Leave the poor bloody ants alone. Good luck, Don





