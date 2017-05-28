Don’s Expert Answers: Is A Littoralis (black she oak) the only allocasurina with genders?

Question From:
Serena Nielsen in Bethania, Logan Queensland
Is A Littoralis (black she oak) the only allocasurina with genders?
N/a
N/a
N/a
N/a
N/a
N/a
N/a
N/a
N/a
N/a
Other Comments:
So got an unlabeled spp of casurina all I know that she stall holder said it had male/ female and grew to 15m so i thought if A Littoralis is gendered that could be it, but im assuming itsthe only one with gender? So are there other spp with male/female plants?
Answer:
Hi Serena, Most but not all She Oaks are dioecious: that is they have separate male and female trees. A. littoralis is in many ways the best of all She Oaks – it stabilises soils, is smallish, is attractive, and both Glossy Black Cockatoos andRed-Headed Finches eat its seeds. Don