Don’s Expert Answers: Is A Littoralis (black she oak) the only allocasurina with genders?

Question From:

Serena Nielsen in Bethania, Logan Queensland

Nature of problem:

Is A Littoralis (black she oak) the only allocasurina with genders?

Type of Plant (if known):

N/a

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

N/a

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

N/a

How often do you water the plant:

N/a

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

N/a

How long since you planted it:

N/a

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

N/a

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

N/a

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

N/a

What other treatments have you given the plant:

N/a

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

So got an unlabeled spp of casurina all I know that she stall holder said it had male/ female and grew to 15m so i thought if A Littoralis is gendered that could be it, but im assuming itsthe only one with gender? So are there other spp with male/female plants?

Answer:

Hi Serena, Most but not all She Oaks are dioecious: that is they have separate male and female trees. A. littoralis is in many ways the best of all She Oaks – it stabilises soils, is smallish, is attractive, and both Glossy Black Cockatoos andRed-Headed Finches eat its seeds. Don

Comments