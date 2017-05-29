Don’s Expert Answers: I’m pickling olives. For the first five or six days, I will change the water. Can I put this water straight onto the garden. Apparently it contains Glucosides.

Question From:

Margaret McCaul in Christies Beach, Adelaide South Australia

I’m pickling olives. For the first five or six days, I will change the water. Can I put this water straight onto the garden. Apparently it contains Glucosides.

Hi Margaret, The glucosides are fine to use on plants, but the salt in your pickling solution is bad for plants. So I would pour it down the drain. Don

