Don’s Expert Answers: I’m pickling olives. For the first five or six days, I will change the water. Can I put this water straight onto the garden. Apparently it contains Glucosides.

Margaret McCaul in Christies Beach, Adelaide South Australia
I’m pickling olives. For the first five or six days, I will change the water. Can I put this water straight onto the garden. Apparently it contains Glucosides.
all plants in garden
alkaline, loam
twice weekly
5
10 years
rapid raiser
outside
in the ground
pruniing
Hi Margaret, The glucosides are fine to use on plants, but the salt in your pickling solution is bad for plants. So I would pour it down the drain. Don