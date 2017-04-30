Don’s Expert Answers: Identifying a type of plant

Question From:
Ashleigh Shipp in Young, Young New South Wales
Nature of problem:
Identifying a type of plant
Type of Plant (if known):
Photo attached
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
No illness
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Sandy
How often do you water the plant:
Fortnightly
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
Full sun
How long since you planted it:
18 months
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
No
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
Removed from ground today and currently in a pot
What other treatments have you given the plant:
None
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Hi there, I purchase some Leylandii pines 18 months ago and now that they have grown this tree sprouted up right alongside one. I’ve dug it out this morning and separated them but would love to know what this plant is. Thanks for your help.
Answer:
Sorry Ashleigh, no photo came through. Don