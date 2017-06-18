Don’s Expert Answers: I wish to plant a viburnum hedge with two magnolia little gem trees. Will the west facing aspect be too hot for them?

Question From:
Deb in Concord, Sydney New South Wales
Nature of problem:
I wish to plant a viburnum hedge with two magnolia little gem trees. Will the west facing aspect be too hot for them?
Type of Plant:
Magnolia little gem
Soil Type:
Not sure. Just garden soil.
How often do you water the plant:
Will be every couple of days or when required
Hours of sunlight each day:
Around 6 but hot in the afternoon in summer
How long since you planted it:
Not yet planted
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
Indoors or outdoors:
Outdoors
In a pot or in the ground:
Ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
Other Comments:
Advice please on whether the western afternoon sun would be too much and if so can you suggest something similar that would cope?
Answer:
Both plants should be fine in that position, Deb. Don