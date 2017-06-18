Don’s Expert Answers: I wish to plant a viburnum hedge with two magnolia little gem trees. Will the west facing aspect be too hot for them?

Question From:

Deb in Concord, Sydney New South Wales

I wish to plant a viburnum hedge with two magnolia little gem trees. Will the west facing aspect be too hot for them?

Magnolia little gem

Not applicable

Just garden soil.

Every couple of days or when required

Around 6 but hot in the afternoon in summer

Not yet planted

Not applicable

Outdoors

Ground

Not applicable

Advice please on whether the western afternoon sun would be too much and if so can you suggest something similar that would cope?

Answer:

Both plants should be fine in that position, Deb. Don

