Don’s Expert Answers: I have a sticky white cotton wool like substance on my chain of hearts. Is pyrethrum ok ti spray on it

Question From:

Christine Beer in Middle Swan, Middle Swan Western Australia

Nature of problem:

I have a sticky white cotton wool like substance on my chain of hearts. Is pyrethrum ok ti spray on it

Type of Plant (if known):

Chain of hearts

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Sticky white substance under the leaves and on stems

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Potting Mix

How often do you water the plant:

Weekly

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

It’s in shade under patio

How long since you planted it:

Years

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

Seasol about 3 weeks ago

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Hanging basket

What other treatments have you given the plant:

Whiteoil

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

I’ve had plant for years never had this problem before. Hope you have a solution.thankyou

Answer:

Hi Chrissie, The plant is run down and has lost its immune system: that is why you have mealy bug. The plant needs removal of about half of the old potting mix, then repotting into a premium quality potting mix in a larger pot. Place it into half shade outdoors in a warm, protected position. After two weeks fertilise with a good liquid fertiliser such as Osmocote all purpose liquid fertiliser at half recommended strength. You could spray again with white oil, but no spray that I know of kills mealy bug for long. Don

Comments