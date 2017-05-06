Don’s Expert Answers: I have a sticky white cotton wool like substance on my chain of hearts. Is pyrethrum ok ti spray on it

Question From:
Christine Beer in Middle Swan, Middle Swan Western Australia
I have a sticky white cotton wool like substance on my chain of hearts. Is pyrethrum ok ti spray on it
Chain of hearts
Sticky white substance under the leaves and on stems
Potting Mix
Weekly
It’s in shade under patio
Years
Seasol about 3 weeks ago
Outdoors
Hanging basket
Whiteoil
I’ve had plant for years never had this problem before. Hope you have a solution.thankyou
Answer:
Hi Chrissie, The plant is run down and has lost its immune system: that is why you have mealy bug. The plant needs removal of about half of the old potting mix, then repotting into a premium quality potting mix in a larger pot. Place it into half shade outdoors in a warm, protected position. After two weeks fertilise with a good liquid fertiliser such as Osmocote all purpose liquid fertiliser at half recommended strength. You could spray again with white oil, but no spray that I know of kills mealy bug for long. Don