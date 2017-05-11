Don’s Expert Answers: How to propagate Flower Carpet Roses.

Question From:

Leslie Howard Rose in bingara, Bingara New South Wales

Nature of problem:

How to propagate Flower Carpet Roses.

Type of Plant (if known):

Flower Carpet Roses

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Not Required

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Prepared potting mix

How often do you water the plant:

when necessary

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

Full sun

How long since you planted it:

Not yet

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

No

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Pot

What other treatments have you given the plant:

I have prepares the “potting mix”.

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

How can I propagate the Flower Carpet Rose. I have several ground cover that I trrain in a mess surround in a pot to lift the rose up to a height of 600 to 750 m

Answer:

Flower Carpet roses are PVR patented plants so it is illegal to propagate them at home. Sorry, Don

