Don’s Expert Answers: How to propagate Flower Carpet Roses.

Leslie Howard Rose in bingara, Bingara New South Wales
How to propagate Flower Carpet Roses.
Flower Carpet Roses
Not Required
Prepared potting mix
when necessary
Full sun
Not yet
No
outdoors
Pot
I have prepares the “potting mix”.
How can I propagate the Flower Carpet Rose. I have several ground cover that I trrain in a mess surround in a pot to lift the rose up to a height of 600 to 750 m
Answer:
Flower Carpet roses are PVR patented plants so it is illegal to propagate them at home. Sorry, Don