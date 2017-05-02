Don’s Expert Answers: How much rid a rot to use on kangaroo paws

Question From:

Carol Ferguson in York, York Western Australia

Nature of problem:

How much rid a rot to use on kangaroo paws

Type of Plant (if known):

Kangaroo paw

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Ink spot

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Potting mix

How often do you water the plant:

Once weekly

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

12

How long since you planted it:

1 month

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

No

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

Nil

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Answer:

Hi Carol, I don’t know that product. I use Yates Anti Rot at the recommended rate on the bottle. Always read the instructions! Ink spot is usually due to poor cultural conditions. Although Kangaroo Paws come from WA, the garden varieties descend from A. flavidus which is a species native to wetter areas around Albany. So, deeper watering is essential in York, and some lime or dolomite may help as well if your soils are not limestone-based.

