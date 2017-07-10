Don’s Expert Answers: How much direct sunlight is too much for a maidenhair fern? I live close to the 45th parallel, on the west coast of the US

Question From:

Robin in Genesis, Salem International

Nature of problem:

How much direct sunlight is too much for a maidenhair fern? I live close to the 45th parallel, on the west coast of the US

Type of Plant (if known):

Maidenhair Fern

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

None

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Amended clay (added organic matter & acidifying agent)

How often do you water the plant:

The yard is on a 2x per week, 20 minutes each time, schedule

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

1.5 direct sunlight, 6 hours filtered sunlight

How long since you planted it:

2 days

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

Yes, with organic, slightly acidifying fertilizer

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

In the ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

None

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

I am wondering if I’ve placed my maidenhair fern in a inappropriate spot. It gets approximately 1.5 hours of direct sunlight and I noticed it seemed a little peaked. I don’t know if it’s because I just planted it or if it’s too much sun.

Answer:

Hi Robin, We are based in Sydney, Australia – so our knowledge of Salem is not much good. There are many many different types and species of maidenhair too. Some maidenhairs like the Australian species Adiantum aethiopicum will grow in full sun PROVIDED THAT it gets daily watering. All maidenhairs need a constantly damp soil or they will die back. Direct sunlight for 1½ hours is OK but, direct sun around midday can be challenging for them. My best guess is that yours needs more water daily. BUT local knowledge is always best – so ask local gardeners or plant nursery people. Don

Comments