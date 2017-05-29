Don’s Expert Answers: How deep are the roots of a ponytail 3 Mts high

Question From:

Ella Synnott in Albion Park Rail, Wollongong NSW New South Wales

Nature of problem:

How deep are the roots of a ponytail 3 Mts high

Type of Plant (if known):

Ponytail

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Wish to remove plant

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Clay–Soil

How often do you water the plant:

When it rains

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

All day , faces north

How long since you planted it:

22 Years old

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

No

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

Non

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

We wish to remove plant,, pushing on roof of patio,, base of plant about 1 Mtr

Regards Ella Synnott.

Answer:

Hi Ella, The roots are not deep at all – they congregate around the swollen base. This plant is easy to dig up and replant. Don

