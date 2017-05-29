Don’s Expert Answers: How deep are the roots of a ponytail 3 Mts high

Question From:
Ella Synnott in Albion Park Rail, Wollongong NSW New South Wales
Nature of problem:
How deep are the roots of a ponytail 3 Mts high
Type of Plant (if known):
Ponytail
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
Wish to remove plant
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Clay–Soil
How often do you water the plant:
When it rains
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
All day , faces north
How long since you planted it:
22 Years old
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
No
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
Ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
Non
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
We wish to remove plant,, pushing on roof of patio,, base of plant about 1 Mtr
Regards Ella Synnott.
Answer:
Hi Ella, The roots are not deep at all – they congregate around the swollen base. This plant is easy to dig up and replant. Don