Don’s Expert Answers: Hideous red brick wall that forms part of my fence.

Question From:

jaime in Glenroy, Vic Victoria

Nature of problem:

Hideous red brick wall that forms part of my fence.

Type of Plant (if known):

NA

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

NA

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

NA

How often do you water the plant:

NA

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

NA

How long since you planted it:

NA

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

NA

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

NA

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

NA

What other treatments have you given the plant:

NA

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Hi there, my neighbours red brick wall forms part of my fence. I am compleatly out of ideas on what to do. I built a privacy wall to try and disguise the red brick but the colour I chose (dark grey) possibly makes it look worse/ brighter then it already did (if that’s possible). I could paint it, but only my portion (I live in a townhouse) and you would see the unpainted portions in the neighbouring properties over my other fence. I don’t know what to do because I can’t demolish it, as it’s the neighbours home.

Any suggestions, very welcome…

Cheers,

Jaime

Answer:

Hi Jaime, You could try erecting a latticework trellis and grow climbers on it – eg star jasmine. You could also erect a blue board screen on a frame (painted a better colour). You could plant a row of Spartan junipers too. Good luck, Don

Comments