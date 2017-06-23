Question From:

Arthur McColl in Silver Sands, Mandurah Western Australia

Hi, I value the natural bird life of my region, and work on attracting them with flowering species. I have some sub species of New Zealand Christmas Trees that never flower,…….. and some that flower year round. Can you please name the sub species that flowers year round so that I can buy more. Genus: Metrosideros Species ‘?? Common Name: ‘NZ Christmas Tree’ Yours sincerely Arthur McColl.

Answer:

Hi Arthur, You are doing great work in looking after the indigenous birds. Well done! But I notice you are one of those NA people: you don’t bother to answer the bloody questions so that I can help you! I need photos and details soil types, fertiliser regimes and watering details etc. No Xmas bush is a never flowering variety. Non-flowering is caused by operator error. IE you. Please re-send your question with details and photos – especially of the plant that isn’t flowering as I do want to help you and the local birds. Don

