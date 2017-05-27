Don’s Expert Answers: Hello. I’m thinking of planting the hedgemaster hedge around our pool, but am worried about the flowers and berries. We have white tiles around the pool. Is there a non-flowering variety or alternative you could suggest?

Question From:

Fiona Mertz in Moulamein, Moulamein New South Wales

Nature of problem:

Hello. I’m thinking of planting the hedgemaster hedge around our pool, but am worried about the flowers and berries. We have white tiles around the pool. Is there a non-flowering variety or alternative you could suggest?

Type of Plant (if known):

Hedgemaster

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

–

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Good garden soil with mulch

How often do you water the plant:

As often as it will need

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

Full sun

How long since you planted it:

–

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

–

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoor

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Built up garden bed

What other treatments have you given the plant:

–

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Answer:

Hi Fiona, The best bet is to visit your local nursery or hardware store to see what they have in stock. They should know whether their varieties flower or not. Good luck, Don

Comments