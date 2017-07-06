Don’s Expert Answers: Having dry branches

Question From:

Luis Padron in Culburra Beach, Nowra New South Wales

Nature of problem:

Having dry branches

Type of Plant (if known):

Nandina Dwarf

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Some dry branches on few plants

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Garden soil with compost

How often do you water the plant:

I water the plant, every three days

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

Arround six hours

How long since you planted it:

Two weeks

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

No

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

On the ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

None

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Hi Burke, I’ve planted 20 Nandinas dwarf across the front yard to make a Hedging, and three of the plants have some dry branches. can you please, help me?

Thanks

Luis – luisp3@tpg.com.au

Answer:

Thanks for the photo Luis. It could be drying out. Dig some small holes about 10cm deep & wide to see if the soil is dry. When you water it, each plant should get done twice, 2-3 minutes each time. Maybe use some Scotts Everydrop wetting agent. Nandinas are incredibly hardy, so they should all survive. don

Comments