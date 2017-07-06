Don’s Expert Answers: Having dry branches

Luis Padron in Culburra Beach, Nowra New South Wales

Having dry branches

Nandina Dwarf

Some dry branches on few plants

Garden soil with compost

I water the plant, every three days

Arround six hours

Two weeks

No

Outdoors

On the ground

None

Hi Burke, I’ve planted 20 Nandinas dwarf across the front yard to make a Hedging, and three of the plants have some dry branches. can you please, help me?
Thanks
Luis – luisp3@tpg.com.au

Thanks for the photo Luis. It could be drying out. Dig some small holes about 10cm deep & wide to see if the soil is dry. When you water it, each plant should get done twice, 2-3 minutes each time. Maybe use some Scotts Everydrop wetting agent. Nandinas are incredibly hardy, so they should all survive. don

