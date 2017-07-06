Don’s Expert Answers: Having dry branches

Question From:
Luis Padron in Culburra Beach, Nowra New South Wales
Nature of problem:
Having dry branches
Type of Plant (if known):
Nandina Dwarf
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
Some dry branches on few plants
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Garden soil with compost
How often do you water the plant:
I water the plant, every three days
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
Arround six hours
How long since you planted it:
Two weeks
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
No
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
On the ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
None
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Hi Burke, I’ve planted 20 Nandinas dwarf across the front yard to make a Hedging, and three of the plants have some dry branches. can you please, help me?
Thanks
Luis – luisp3@tpg.com.au
Answer:
Thanks for the photo Luis. It could be drying out. Dig some small holes about 10cm deep & wide to see if the soil is dry. When you water it, each plant should get done twice, 2-3 minutes each time. Maybe use some Scotts Everydrop wetting agent. Nandinas are incredibly hardy, so they should all survive. don