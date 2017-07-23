Don’s Expert Answers: Half plant is sick, the other half looks well.

Question From:

Cheryl Brockwell in Hughesdale, Hughesdale Victoria

Nature of problem:

Half plant is sick, the other half looks well.

Type of Plant (if known):

Magnolia

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

It looks burnt in one part and glossy and healthy on another

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

sandy loam

How often do you water the plant:

Natural rainfal in winter, weekly or daily in hot and windy weather

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

over 6

How long since you planted it:

4 years

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

Seasol, worm casting, charlie carp

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

potash, mulch,mixture of manures

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Answer:

Hi Cheryl, I don’t know what your problem is. It could be root burn if you applied potash without watering it in really well. About all that I could say is prune off the dead bits and water it really well….and wait to see what happens. Don

