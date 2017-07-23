Don’s Expert Answers: Half plant is sick, the other half looks well.

Question From:
Cheryl Brockwell in Hughesdale, Hughesdale Victoria
Nature of problem:
Half plant is sick, the other half looks well.
Type of Plant (if known):
Magnolia
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
It looks burnt in one part and glossy and healthy on another
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
sandy loam
How often do you water the plant:
Natural rainfal in winter, weekly or daily in hot and windy weather
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
over 6
How long since you planted it:
4 years
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
Seasol, worm casting, charlie carp
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
Ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
potash, mulch,mixture of manures
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Answer:
Hi Cheryl, I don’t know what your problem is. It could be root burn if you applied potash without watering it in really well. About all that I could say is prune off the dead bits and water it really well….and wait to see what happens. Don