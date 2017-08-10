Don’s Expert Answers: growing mangos

Question From:

Patricia Murphy in Taree, Taree New South Wales

growing mangos

Mango

nil

not yet

dont

no plant as yet

never

no

no

no

no plant at this time

Other Comments:

can I grow a mango tree from the seed of the fruit

Answer:

Yes you can Patricia. AND 3 out of the approx 4 shoots from the seed are identical to the parent tree!! Plant it flat, about 3cm under the ground. Don

