Don’s Expert Answers: Fuschia not looking to swish

Grahame Merrick in Hemmant, Brisbane QLD





Fuschia not looking to swish





Fuschia





Leaves and flowers dying or dead





Garden soil, fairly heavy





Every 2 or 3 days





At this time of year about 4 or so, a grevillia tree which gave shelter has been trimmed fairly hard so the sunlight is hot at present





The trunk of the plant is about 2 inches in diameter and it is about 5 feet high, there are several layered branches (rooted) at base.





2 years.





Worm juice horse manure , twice since planting





Outdoors facing east





In ground





None

The plant has shown no other signs of distress and the layered branches seem to be doing ok. We have been having some extended hot dry spells, with continuous hot winds. I have recently severed the layered branches from the trunk. The plant looks untidy, with branches all over the place and the top is bent over from the weight of this years’blooms etc. IT HAS TAKEN ME MORE THAN THIRTY YEARS TO GROW ONE OF THESE DELIGHTFUL PLANTS, I always tried to grow one from my grandmother in Newcastle but failed and even plants purchased in Brisbane didn’t fare too well,I DON’T WANT TO LOOSE THIS BEAUTY…

PLEASE HELP RESCUE MY FUSCHIA1!!!!!!!!!!!

Regards Grahame Merrick





Answer: Hi Grahame, I can’t see much at all on the photo, so I will have to make a guess. Get some Yates Anti Rot and apply it as directed to the leaves and the surrounding soil. It might be sunburn, so erect some temporary shade cloth over it until the end of March. Good luck, Don





