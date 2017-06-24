Don’s Expert Answers: fruit grows to size of pea then falls off

Question From:

Mara Posa in Burnside heights, Melbourne Victoria

fruit grows to size of pea then falls off

lemon

looks healthy

potting mix (woolworths )

when its dry

all day

4 years

yes twice with desmocote

outdoors

pot

nothing

Hi Mara, the plant is clearly dry when you think it doesn’t need water. IE the problem is poor watering. Get some Scotts Everydrop wetting agent and apply it as per the instructions. DO NOT water the plant when you think it needs it, water it twice a week by filling it up to the top of the pot rim twice each time. My suspicion is that you purchased some really cheap & nasty potting mix and now your plant is suffering. Perhaps you should pot it up into a larger pot with Premium quality potting mix. It would have helped if you gave me more information, such as pot size, type and brand of potting mix, how often you water it etc etc.

Don

