Don’s Expert Answers: Excavating next to palms

Philip in Halls head , mandurah Western Australia

Excavating next to palms

Golden palms

None

Sandy

Dont

Maximum

Na

No

Outdoor

Ground

None

My question is.

I am putting up a front fence and need to excavat for fence footings right next to my golden palms on boundary line.

I have no doubt the outer roots will be impacted on 1 side of the plants.

Will this be likely to kill the tree, I dont plan to move them or replant, just need to do excavating next to their root system.

Cheers

Answer:

Hi Phillip, All should be OK. I would sever the roots with a sharp spade or an axe this Winter to prepare the way.

Make sure that you water the plants every week after the cutting for at least 3 months. Don

