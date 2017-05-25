Don’s Expert Answers: Excavating next to palms

Question From:
Philip in Halls head , mandurah Western Australia
Excavating next to palms
Golden palms
None
Sandy
Dont
Maximum
Na
No
Outdoor
Ground
None
My question is.
I am putting up a front fence and need to excavat for fence footings right next to my golden palms on boundary line.
I have no doubt the outer roots will be impacted on 1 side of the plants.
Will this be likely to kill the tree, I dont plan to move them or replant, just need to do excavating next to their root system.
Cheers
Answer:
Hi Phillip, All should be OK. I would sever the roots with a sharp spade or an axe this Winter to prepare the way.
Make sure that you water the plants every week after the cutting for at least 3 months. Don