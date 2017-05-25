Don’s Expert Answers: Excavating next to palms

Question From:
Philip in Halls head , mandurah Western Australia

Nature of problem:
Excavating next to palms

Type of Plant (if known):
Golden palms

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
None

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Sandy

How often do you water the plant:
Dont

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
Maximum

How long since you planted it:
Na

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
No

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Outdoor

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
Ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:
None

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:
My question is.

I am putting up a front fence and need to excavat for fence footings right next to my golden palms on boundary line.

I have no doubt the outer roots will be impacted on 1 side of the plants.

Will this be likely to kill the tree, I dont plan to move them or replant, just need to do excavating next to their root system.

Cheers

Answer:
Hi Phillip, All should be OK. I would sever the roots with a sharp spade or an axe this Winter to prepare the way.
Make sure that you water the plants every week after the cutting for at least 3 months. Don

