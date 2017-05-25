Don’s Expert Answers: Dying Tree.

Question From:

Peter Iezzi in Fairfield, Brisbane Queensland

Nature of problem:

Dying Tree.

Type of Plant (if known):

Frangipani.

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Started with it’s third season of rust, then nodules appeared, growing out of underside of branches. The nodulues spread, followed by leaf and branch die off, spreading all over the plant. It is also infested with black ants.

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Clay soil.

How often do you water the plant:

Never.

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

8+.

How long since you planted it:

30 years.

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

No.

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors.

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Ground.

What other treatments have you given the plant:

None..

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

I have cut back most affected branches, however, as it is such a slow grower, I left some that are less affected and still have healthier looking leaves and branches. Should I also cut these back before it spreads even further? Thanks for your time and consideration.

Answer:

Hi Peter, I need some photos of the plant. Can you send some? DON

