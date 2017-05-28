Don’s Expert Answers: Dying Tree

Question From:

Peter Iezzi in Fairfield, Brisbane Queensland

Nature of problem:

Dying Tree

Type of Plant (if known):

Frangipani

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Possibly unrelated, started with its third season of rust, then nodules appeared on underside of branches. The nodules spread followed by leaf and branch die off all over the plant. These affected areas were also infested with black ants.

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Clay soil.

How often do you water the plant:

Never.

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

8+.

How long since you planted it:

30 years.

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

No.

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors.

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Ground.

What other treatments have you given the plant:

None.

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

I have cut back most affected branches, however, as it is such a slow grower, I left some less affected areas. Should I also cut these back before it spreads further? It seems to affect the upper half of the plant. This is a resubmitted question with photo. Thanks.

Answer:

Sorry Peter, No photo came through. Don

Comments