Don’s Expert Answers: Desease in Jacaranda (kind of “sugar”)

Question From:

Rui in International, Dortmund International

Nature of problem:

Desease in Jacaranda (kind of “sugar”)

Type of Plant (if known):

Jacaranda

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

branches have some kind of sand, looking like sugar. Then, becomes brown and dry.

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Mix type

How often do you water the plant:

now in summer, twice a week

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

8

How long since you planted it:

1 year

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

yes, 2 months ago (mor or less when this issue started)

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

indoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

pot. almost 1m high

What other treatments have you given the plant:

nothing, just some pruning to create a “mushroom” type of tree top.

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Plant is growing fast, straight in vertical. Trying to create branches in V-tyoe so that it opens up and creates a wider top.

Answer:

Hi Rui, We are based in Australia where jacarandas are grown outdoors as garden trees. They can be grown as indoor plants, but they not a hardy indoor plant. Your jacaranda needs a brightly-lit position, as near to full sun indoors as you can manage. Heating is essential in Germany, but I guess that you already heat the house for yourselves. I am not sure what “kind of sand” means. Maybe this is sugar leaking from the plant or it could be small scale insects or even mealy bugs. Whichever it is, this is almost certainly caused by poor light and water and/or potting mix issues indoors. Either too much water or too little water will make plants a bit sick. If the weather is warm, ie above 20ºC, put the plant outside in a semi-shaded position and water it copiously – do not have a saucer under it. After this initial watering, water it twice a week. You could also consider potting it on to a larger pot with some fresh potting mix. This holiday (for re-charging the batteries) should last about 6-8 weeks if possible. Full sun right away may burn the plant’s foliage. I must say, however, that I would use indoor jacarandas as temporary indoor plants, replacing them as soon as they look tired or ill. I hope that this helps, Don

