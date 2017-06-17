Don’s Expert Answers: Council ground out tree stumps on their park side of my fence but I am left with huge tree stumps still on my side of the fence. Should I have them ground out or possible to make into an unusual feature?

Question From:

NORMA CRAWFORD in GOROKAN, WYONG New South Wales

Council ground out tree stumps on their park side of my fence but I am left with huge tree stumps still on my side of the fence. Should I have them ground out or possible to make into an unusual feature?

May be Cedar Tree

loam

Planted by previous land owners before my place built 2003, probably 50 years at a guess, or more?

outdoors

ground

I have been digging soil out to expose how far roots go

I moved in here a year ago with a broken wrist so it has taken me a long time to get rid of the Cliveas which hadn’t been cared for for many years, to expose these roots, I have more pictures available. I would really appreciate your advice. Thanks Norma

Hi Norma, At a guess, that is a nasty weed tree called a Coral tree. Let it grow for a few months, then treat it with Roundup: chop onto the bark and paint the neat roundup into the fresh wounds. Spray any green parts with Roundup as well, taking care to avoid any of the Roundup going onto the other plants nearby. Grind out the stumps about 3 months later. Don

